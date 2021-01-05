Members of the Houston City Council heard a progress report on a new bath house at the city pool, discussed a proposed policy on the city’s financial reserves and approved a service to recycle leaves and limbs during a 45-minute meeting Monday night.
City Administrator Scott Avery reported the construction project appears ahead of schedule at the Houston Municipal Swimming Pool. Sheetrock has been installed. The $647,000 project is under contract to Cahill’s Construction Co. of Rolla and Salem.
In addition to the King Street bath house, the project also includes office and concession space, as well as a community room.
In other matters, members:
•Approved the purchase of shelving for the community’s new fire truck. The cost is $18,539. The city received a grant from USDA Rural Development that paid 75 percent of the expense.
•Okayed a policy presented by Avery for use of a new leaf vacuum and the city’s chipper equipment. The vacuum was acquired from a waste management district grant. The work will be done on Tuesdays or Thursdays, depending on the location. The city is working on a map. Leaves should be placed no more than five feet from the roadway and up to 10 limbs will be chipped by the city, but exceptions might occur when a natural disaster occurs.
•Tabled a policy related to closure of the municipal golf course due to weather and precipitation. A draft called for closure when the forecasted temperature for noon on any day is below 46 degrees or in the event there is steady rain for more than two hours or one inch of rain in any 24-hour period. In the event of the latter, it would be closed until no rain is received for a 12-hour period. It will be discussed further at the next council meeting.
•Hired attorney Conway Hawn as the city’s municipal judge.
•Approved the purchase of a spare grinder pump at the city’s municipal treatment plant. The $21,141 expenditure was included in the current budget.
•Will begin providing notifications through a system that can send out text, robocall or email quickly in case of emergency. Citizens will select what content they would like to receive. Utility work messages can be transmitted to a specific geographic area.
•Continued to hold discussions related to a financial reserve policy concerning city monies and communication to the council on those balances. A resolution will be considered at its next meeting on Jan. 18.
•Learned that vandalism occurred recently at Emmett Kelly Park and Rutherford Park. Two male juveniles confessed and will be required to perform community service to repair damage following a Houston Police Department investigation.
•Heard Avery report budget documents have been placed on the city’s website, https://houstonmo.org/documents.
•Adjourned into a closed session.
