Members of the Houston City Council made capital expenditures during a meeting Monday night.
The council:
•Purchased a used cargo van in Ozark that will be used by the city’s new fiber-to-the-home electrical department. The cost is $16,095. It will be used by a new worker who will do the interior installation work and provide customer service.
•Authorized acquisition of a trailer from a Springfield firm at a cost of $14,000. It will be used to haul asphalt equipment that the city purchased.
•Learned that the city’s planning and zoning commission has transmitted written documentation on a new zoning map for the community. Earlier, the map was received by the council for its consideration. A public hearing is 6 p.m. April 5 at city hall.
•Appointed Brad Evans as police chief to replace the retiring Tim Ceplina, whose last day is June 1. Because of time due him, Ceplina will hand off duties to Evans early. An ordinance was considered to effectively name Evans as police chief as Ceplina also held the title. City Attorney Brad Eidson questioned the move and said he had not drafted it.
•Heard Avery give a presentation on finances, which he noted showed month-end balance increases.
•Heard that a training session was held for the city’s automatic utility reading system that will transmit usage directly to city hall for billing. An app will allow customers to monitor usage. Connections and disconnections can be done remotely by the city.
•Adjourned into a closed session.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.