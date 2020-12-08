A dispute over installation of a fence at a Houston Industrial Park business appears headed to the Houston Planning and Zoning Commission.
At issue is a recently erected metal structure designed to enhance security at the county’s sheltered workshop that is situated in the southwest corner of the park. After its installation, the fence was ordered to be removed after City Administrator Scott Avery said it was in violation of the city’s ordinance and the city’s police department issued a written letter seeking its removal.
Since then, the action was placed on hold for 30 days, and the council at its regular meeting Monday indicated it was willing to amend its zoning ordinance, if required, and signaled it wanted the zoning panel to review the matter.
Sharon Tyger, the long-time workshop director, told the council that the business had tried to do everything right to meet the city’s requirements and asked that the council intervene to overrule the decision and allow the fence to stay. Tyger’s board and some employees attended the meeting.
Members of the council said they favored working to develop a solution that would allow the fence to remain. Mayor Willie Walker said the matter would be reviewed before the council’s next meeting on Dec. 21.
In other matters, members:
•Approved seeking CARES Act funding for hand sanitizer stations at public places, such at city parks. The total — $7,973 — would be reimbursed by the Texas County Commission, if approved, using funds received from the state.
•Okayed a change order using porcelain toilets and sinks at the municipal swimming pool bathhouse rather than stainless steel. The alteration will result in $3,900 in savings.
•Held the second and final reading of the city’s 2021 budget.
•Heard from Avery that phase one of a project to move electrical and water meters to an automated wireless reading system is going well. About 200 new meters have been installed in the Oak Hill Drive portion of the community, and the council authorized spending $88,061 in new water meters and $39,336 in electric meters for phase two. The city will also examine whether to purchase the needed equipment for phases three and four at its next meeting.
•Decided not to increase electrical rates for next year, but will continue with its scheduled rate increase for water and sewer usage.
•Will move an expiring $115,441 certificate of deposit to its general fund checking account due to low interest rates.
•Will seek bids on some capital expenditures planned for 2021 in December to beat any Jan. 1 price increases.
•Heard Avery report that work will begin soon on a sewer line issue near Emmett Kelly Park and Brushy Creek that has been pinpointed as contributing to an influx of water at the city’s wastewater treatment plant. He also reported that a vendor on the city’s fiber-to-the-home internet project will soon make a determination on when to activate the first portion of the system.
•Reviewed the status of 2020 expenditures and revenue in a presentation by Avery.
•Adjourned into closed session prior to approving bills, reconvened for its normal meeting and adjourned into another closed session.
