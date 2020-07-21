Members of the Houston City Council approved a step Monday that will likely lead to a revised planning and zoning document in 2021 and also authorized roof repairs following a devastating hail storm in late March.
The council approved definitions for zoning in the community, and those recommendations will be forwarded to the Houston Planning and Zoning Commission that will develop maps designing land use in the city. Once completed through a series of work sessions and public meetings, the maps will return to the council for review.
In other matters, members.
—Authorized roof repairs at several buildings following an insurance settlement after a March 27 hail storm. Work at Houston City Hall and the Piney River Technical Center was awarded to Cambridge of St. Louis for a bid totaling about $185,000. A local firm, 417 Gutter Pro, was okayed for work at the city’s Oak Hill electrical department, the Houston Municipal golf course and West Side Park. The insurance company must give final approval.
—Heard that the city’s revamped municipal swimming pool is on target to reopen Aug. 1. The council okayed one change with the addition of starting blocks totaling $17,199. Of the $1.2 million cost, $250,000 is paid with federal grant funds administered by the state. Councilman Kevin Stilley expressed disappointment that the pool does not meet standards for competitive events. Swim meets will be held, though. He wondered out loud why no one had the forethought to redo the plan to make it certified. Cost may have been a factor, he heard.
—Heard from members of the Gladden family concerning the erection of a fence on Hawthorn Street that they said resulted in the loss of about 30 feet of their property, and asked the city to step in and resolve the matter after a city permit had been issued about three years ago. Robert Gladden, Roberta Gladden and Daren Medlock met with the council and asked for its help in a resolution.
—Received an update on troublespots identified by a study of sewer lines in the city. The work was initiated to identify problems where rainfall funnels its way into the sewer lines and overwhelms the city’s wastewater treatment facility. One of the worst locations is at Emmett Kelly Park, which was uncovered in a video inspection of the line.
—Heard that phase I of a project to install automatic reading equipment for water and electric usage will start next month. A system to transmit data from meters to city hall already is in place. The first installations will occur around Oak Hill Drive and involves 141 customers. Portions of the town will be added in stages to insure a trouble-free transition.
—Learned that a power pole plan after inspections is in place. Eighteen were identified for priority replacement.
—Heard that bids are being sought for a new office and bath house at West Side Park. Seven different packages are included.
—Learned an effort to replace sidewalks on King Street west of Houston Elementary School and on U.S. 63 near First Street to Highway 17 is showing progress. A top priority is the work near the school.
—Heard that repairs to an embankment along Coyle branch in Emmett Kelly Park will start soon. FEMA is paying a portion of the costs.
—Discussed the timetable for installation of fiber-to-the-home internet in Houston. Connections will start in 45 to 90 days after completion of a main line in parts of the city. An outside contractor hired by the city is expected to complete its work in 60 days.
If all goes as planned, the city projects 600 homes and businesses will become customers of the city-owned system estimated to cost around $1.9 to $2.2 million. A contractor will install the main line, and the city’s electrical department will be tasked with connections to customers. What portions of the community are targeted first has not been decided. A pricing structure is the subject of discussions.
