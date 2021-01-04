The Missouri Department of Corrections reported COVID-19 cases Monday at its institutions.
At the South Central Correctional Center at Licking, there are eight active staff cases and four offender cases. Since the pandemic began, there have been 68 staff recover and 125 inmates recuperate. The facility at Licking holds about 1,600 inmates.
The department doesn’t break down deaths by facility. Statewide, there have been five staff and 41 inmates die.
