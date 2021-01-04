COVID-19 cases

There were 12 active COVID-19 cases at the South Central Correctional Center at Licking, the Missouri Department of Corrections said. 

The Missouri Department of Corrections reported COVID-19 cases Monday at its institutions.

At the South Central Correctional Center at Licking, there are eight active staff cases and four offender cases. Since the pandemic began, there have been 68 staff recover and 125 inmates recuperate. The facility at Licking holds about 1,600 inmates.

The department doesn’t break down deaths by facility. Statewide, there have been five staff and 41 inmates die.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments