An additional case in the county was announced Thursday. 

Texas County's COVID-19 cases continue to increase, the Texas County Health Department reported Thursday.

One today brings the total to 16 since the pandemic began. 

Here's the department's statement:

"The individual is isolating at home; contact tracing is pending further information before final determination of probable travel related exposure or unknown community spread. We encourage everyone to take precautions when they travel, particularly if an area or state has reported a significant increase in cases."

No location was disclosed. 

There are five people in isolation, and no one is hospitalized, it said. 

Here is a breakdown in south-central Missouri. Two are listed among the top increases in Missouri, reports the Missouri Department of Health: Shannon (29), Howell (56), Douglas (21 - up 67 percent in a week), Wright (48 - up 37 percent in a week), Laclede (122), Pulaski (146), Phelps (53) and Dent (9). On Thursday, the state's website was reporting 13 cases in Texas County. 

 

