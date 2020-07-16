Texas County's COVID-19 cases continue to increase, the Texas County Health Department reported Thursday.
One today brings the total to 16 since the pandemic began.
Here's the department's statement:
"The individual is isolating at home; contact tracing is pending further information before final determination of probable travel related exposure or unknown community spread. We encourage everyone to take precautions when they travel, particularly if an area or state has reported a significant increase in cases."
No location was disclosed.
There are five people in isolation, and no one is hospitalized, it said.
Here is a breakdown in south-central Missouri. Two are listed among the top increases in Missouri, reports the Missouri Department of Health: Shannon (29), Howell (56), Douglas (21 - up 67 percent in a week), Wright (48 - up 37 percent in a week), Laclede (122), Pulaski (146), Phelps (53) and Dent (9). On Thursday, the state's website was reporting 13 cases in Texas County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.