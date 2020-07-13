CORONAVIRUS

The number of COVID-19 cases tied to the county jumped to 13 on Monday, the Texas County Health Department announced.

 CDC

The Texas County Health Department announced two additional cases of COVID-19 involving Texas County on Monday.

That brings the number to 13.

According to the statement, “Nurses have completed their notifications and contact tracing. The patients are following all public health guidance and recommendations, isolating at home. One is a household contact of previously reported positive; one resides in St. Louis County (jurisdictions are required to include positive tests in their county totals according to address of record).

The department released no information where the person lives in the county or if they had been at public locations.

The department said four persons are in self-isolation at home and nine are off isolation.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments