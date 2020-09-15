More people can now get help with their cooling bills this year.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)’s Summer Energy Crisis Intervention Program (ECIP) income eligibility range has been increased to 150 percent of the federal poverty level as of Sept 1.
That means a family of four can make a maximum of $39,300 per year, or $3,275 per month, and receive assistance. The maximum amount of assistance a household can receive is $600, and the amount received is based on how much the family owes to avoid having their utilities shut off.
The deadline to get assistance has also been extended by one month to Oct. 31, 2020.
LIHEAP began in 1980 though an act of Congress and was originally called Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) to combat the rising energy prices of the 1970s. The administrator of LIHEAP funding for the local six-county region (Howell, Oregon, Ozark, Texas, Wright and Ozark Counties) is Ozark Action in West Plains.
People seeking to fill out an application or to get more information will need to make an appointment by calling Ozark Action at 417-256-6147.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.