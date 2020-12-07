A St. Charles man is charged with three felonies as a result of a Licking Police Department investigation of an incident on June 11.
Jeramie M. Conner, 31, of 3707 Nottingham Drive in St. Charles, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.
A Licking officer reported being dispatched regarding a peace disturbance and theft at Casey’s General Store. An employee there told the officer two men and a young woman had threatened another employee and taken a pizza without paying for it, and that one of the men had also threatened a cook.
The officer was reportedly told the trio had left in a gray SUV with the woman driving. The vehicle was located a short time later and a traffic stop was initiated.
After making contact with the driver, the officer smelled marijuana. The occupants were then told to get out of the vehicle and a search was conducted.
During the search, drugs and several items of paraphernalia were reportedly found, along with a Taurus 9-milimeter pistol and a Ruger 380 caliber pistol.
A review of each person’s criminal history revealed that Conner (one of the passengers) had several prior felony convictions and a couple of misdemeanor convictions. He was charged on Nov. 30 with a bond set at $150,000.
