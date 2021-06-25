VACCINATION RATE

The completed vaccination rate in Texas County stands at 19.8 percent on Friday, June 25. 

Texas County’s COVID-19 vaccination rate continues to hover around 20 percent, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Friday.

In Texas County, 5,644 residents and have initiated vaccinations, and 5,034 have completed the two-dose process. In the last seven days, doses have been administered to 174 people. Doses are available at Walgreens in downtown Houston, Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Missouri Ozarks Community Health in Houston, Cabool and Licking, Houston Walmart Supercenter and Texas County Health Department in Houston.

Here are the completed vaccination rates for counties in south-central Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: Texas, 19.8 percent; Phelps, 29.8; Dent, 19.3; Shannon, 17.8; Howell, 16.9; Douglas, 14.9; Wright, 21; Laclede, 22.4; and Pulaski, 11.3.

Here is the percentage of residents who have initiated the process: Texas, 22.2 percent; Phelps, 33.3; Dent, 21.6; Shannon, 20; Howell, 21.2; Douglas, 17.3; Wright, 24; Laclede, 26; and Pulaski, 13.3.

 

 

 

