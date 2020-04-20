A company hired to inspect the condition of the City of Houston’s sewer system will begin work this week.
City Administrator Scott Avery said Monday that the video-based inspection of the system by Visu-Sewer, a Midwest-based firm, will start in the area of Emmett Kelly Park and Pine Lawn Cemetery.
Earlier this year, the city hired the company to do the inspection, along with the cleaning of any debris that is found.
“This was in response to the amount of water that is infiltrating the sewer system when we have heavy rainfall. The contractor will be here for several weeks and then we expect them to come back later this year or early next year to finish the inspection of our sewer system,” he said. “Once this process is completed in the next two years, we will have an understanding of the condition of our sewer system and what needs to be fixed and how long different areas can wait before maintenance is conducted on them.”
Avery said the goal is to have a 25- to 30-year plan that allows for the proper upkeep and maintenance of the sewer system.
“When this is combined with our on-going power pole inspections and the upcoming inspection of our water system, we will be able to finally get our critical infrastructure on a schedule to move the city in the right direction for the future,” he said.
Avery said anyone with questions can call him at city hall at 417-967-3348 or email cityadministrator@houstonmo.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.