COVID-19 TESTING

A community COVID-19 testing event is Friday, Oct. 23, in Houston. 

A community COVID-19 testing event is planned 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday (Oct. 23) at the Village Trail’s Brushy Creek leg near Walnut Street (Highway F) and Oak Hill Drive in Houston.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is partnering with the Missouri National Guard, the Texas County Health Department and healthcare providers to offer the free event. 

Persons can register here: health.mo.gov/communitytest

