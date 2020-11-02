Members of the Texas County Commission met Oct. 21-22, according to recently released minutes.
Commissioners:
•Opened bids for a telephone system for the Texas County Administration Center and the Texas County Justice Center. Present were: Ron Grennan, Grennan Communications; Andrew Carpenter, Pearson-Kelly Technology; and Scott Jones, Liberty Tech. Also submitting a proposal was Alextricity. The commission reviewed bids and asked questions about them.
•Attended the South Central Council of Governments annual meeting.
•Agreed to reimburse Agape House, which provides services to victims of domestic violence, $15,072.
•Heard from Sheriff Scott Lindsey that deputy Brenten Honeycutt will become a reserve deputy effective Oct. 19. Patrick Kelly will go from jail/court deputy to road deputy effective immediately.
•Agreed to a request from the collector-treasurer to remove tax penalties for Stanley Ritz.
•Received a CARES Act application from the City of Summersville.
•Heard from Texas County Emergency Services about a duplicate road name in the county. Green Drive in Boone Township will be called Green Ridge Drive to avoid confusion.
