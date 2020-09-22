The Texas County Commission on Monday urged Texas County small businesses to apply for assistance through the CARES Act, which was funneled locally from state government.
Texas County was allotted nearly $3 million for use to help with the pandemic.
The commission has funds available for coronavirus relief and mitigation efforts.
In a statement, the commission said to help maximize the amount of small businesses assisted, the application process is being opened to area small businesses. The commission said since the process started, several public entities have received assistance from the program.
Applications may be obtained in the commissioner’s office on the third level of the Texas County Administrative Center on Grand Avenue. They were be reviewed for eligibility, and the application process will continue as funds remain available.
“Small businesses are important to our economy in Texas County, and we don’t want any business to miss getting necessary assistance if they qualify. These funds are available to help businesses who have been negatively affected by this pandemic,” it said in the statement. “If you have questions or concerns about the application process, or if you are not sure if your business would be eligible for funds, contact the commissioner’s office.”
The commission is in session 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Its telephone number is 417-967-3222 and email address is commission@texascountymissouri.gov.
Those who early received PPP assistance, can apply, too.
