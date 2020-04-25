COMMISSION MEETS

Members of the Texas County Commission handled several matters recently, according to recently released minutes. 

Members of the Texas County Commission met April 15-16 and opened bids for an Airport Road Bridge in Burdine Township.

Smith Engineering of Popular Bluff is overseeing the project. The bids were forwarded for review to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

In other matters, members:

•Heard from Scott Jones with Liberty Technical Solutions, Marshfield, related to cybersecurity, partner plan changes, servers and telephones.

•Heard from a Sargent Township citizen regarding the conditions of Barry Road.

•Spoke with Don Stilley of Upton Township.

