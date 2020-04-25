Members of the Texas County Commission met April 15-16 and opened bids for an Airport Road Bridge in Burdine Township.
Smith Engineering of Popular Bluff is overseeing the project. The bids were forwarded for review to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
In other matters, members:
•Heard from Scott Jones with Liberty Technical Solutions, Marshfield, related to cybersecurity, partner plan changes, servers and telephones.
•Heard from a Sargent Township citizen regarding the conditions of Barry Road.
•Spoke with Don Stilley of Upton Township.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.