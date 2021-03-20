Members of the Texas County Commission met March 10 and 11, according to newly released minutes.
•Heard from Laura Crowley, clerk, on the installation of a phone system.
•Reviewed information from Chilton Oil regarding ownership of propane tanks rather than leasing them.
•Appointed Clyde Maner to the Clinton Township board to the fill the remaining term of Bill Plomteaux, who resigned Feb. 6.
•Heard from Sheriff Scott Lindsey.
•Met with Michael Kane regarding a resolution from 2000 to 2001 that referenced Second Amendment Sanctuary Counties. None was found.
•Visited with Marsha Venn who requested a road name change.
•Discussed the collection of flags for a retirement program. A receptacle is situated on the main floor of the Texas County Administrative Center on Grand Avenue.
•Heard from Mary Ellen Higashi of Lynch Township regarding a road to the Oakland Cemetery, Boiling Springs Bridge and Burton Branch Bridge.
