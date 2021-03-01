Members of the Texas County Commission met Feb. 17 to transact business.
Commissioners:
•Renewed a postage meter contract that will result in a small savings for mailing. It is available to all county offices using their own account.
•Received an update on imaging of records in the county recorder of deed’s office.
•Heard from Lee Smith, maintenance supervisor, regarding heating issues.
•Announced that that commission office would be closed Feb. 24 to allow them to attend a Second Amendment Preservation Act and Sanctuary Counties gathering in Jefferson City.
•Reviewed and signed an invoice for work on the Evans Road Bridge.
•Discussed options for a gas credit card for the coroner’s new vehicle.
•Reviewed correspondence from the State Tax Commission related to several apartment tax issues in the county that will be dismissed
