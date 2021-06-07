Members of the Texas County Commission met on May 26-27, according to minutes it released.

Commissioners:

•Met with some elected officials as to what day might work best for a group meeting and approved some handbook changes related to personal leave.

•Heard from the assessor and county treasurer about professional issues affecting the county.

•Approved a contract for services in the jail and heard the sheriff express concerns about time involved with the replacement of a new roof top HVAC unit and concerning the Missouri Department of Corrections granting early release of a prisoner to the custody of the sheriff’s office.

•Reviewed and acknowledged the request for the transfer of Patti Murray from part- to full-time status effective June 2 in the recorder’s office.

•Heard from the coroner who had issues concerning the reporting of withholding, an update was given on her putting old records on computer, requested an X-ray machine and discussion of monthly reports.

•Reviewed correspondence from Argo Group concerning insurance coverage in the future and its partnership with Sedgwick.

•Discussed issues that have surfaced with transferring the roof top unit.

•Visited with Brett Hoffman of Rep. Jason Smith’s office.

•Met with Linda Bradford concerning ways Pierce Township is operating.

•Met with Elizabeth Brown of Cabool Assisted Living as to the affects to clients with changes to insurance benefits. The commission will contact the public administrator.

•Met with Glenn McKinney concerning a Memorial Day ceremony at the Texas County Administrative Center.

•Visited with Chris Stickland, TCMH CEO, concerning professional services at the jail and funding related to the American Recovery Plan Act.

•Entered into a closed session to discuss legal and personnel issues.