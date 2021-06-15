Members of the Texas County Commission conducted business on June 2-3, according to minutes released.
Commissioners:
•Will meet with officeholders at noon June 17 to discuss revisions to the employee handbook.
•Discussions were held with Sheriff Scott Lindsey concerning Texas County Memorial Hospital professional services, including extra cost for prescriptions, the agreed total cost to the county and allowable time to begin the new service with the hospital.
•Approved the additions and abatements presented by the assessor’s office.
•Reviewed the May court orders presented by the collector-treasurer office and waived interest and penalties on personal property that was turned in but left off the assessment.
•Reviewed with the county clerk and a bookkeeper the addendum to the employee handbook, reviewed and acknowledged for deposit a check from Mapping Solutions for products sold. The clerk is to investigate accusations involving office staff and will report back to the commission the following week.
•Heard from Jackson Township, which was seeking information on township procedures.
•Discussed a prisoner paroled from the Missouri Department of Corrections and sent to the county jail.
•Discussed with Glen McKinney the recent Memorial Day ceremony at the administrative building.
•Reviewed correspondence from state auditor as to scheduling of a county audit.
•Received an update from Alextricity on installation progress for new phones.
•Met with Jeff Malam from Pierce Township concerning the opening of engineering proposals.
•Heard from a person who was concerned that a Houston city street had no sign. The matter was referred to city hall.
