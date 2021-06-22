Members of the Texas County Commission met June 9-10, according to minutes it released.

Commissioners:

•Heard that a new roof top HVAC unit has been placed on the justice center roof and appears to be working properly.

•Visited with Sheriff Scott Lindsey and Chris Strickland, CEO of Texas County Memorial Hospital, to clarify changes in a medical services agreement to benefit both parties at the county jail.

•Interviewed two candidates for an open maintenance supervisor position.

•Met with Tammy Cantrell, collector-treasurer, and Lindsay Koch, recorder of deeds concerning sharing a part-time employee. Marjorie Stroup, a county clerk employee, will be employed in the two offices.

•Opened engineering proposals with Monty Williamson and Jeff Malam from Pierce Township and Trent Courtney of the South Central Ozark Council of Governments. Great River Engineering, Springfield, was awarded the contract.

•Reviewed paperwork refunding tax sale funds to a deceased owner’s heirs. A refund will be made during the next accounts payable period.

•Held discusses concerning the transfer of Peggy Seyler from the county clerk’s office to assessor’s office. She has begun duties.

•Discussed Tucker Drive with Clinton Township.

•Adjourned into a closed session to discuss legal and personnel issues.

