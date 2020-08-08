Members of the Texas County Commission transacted business during a July 29-20 session, according to recently released minutes.
Commissioners:
•Reviewed recent applications for nearly $3 million in COVID-19 relief funds distributed by the state to Texas County.
•Met with Bill Schmidt and discussed Public Water Supply District No. 3.
•Reviewed correspondence from Barker Phillips Jackson in Springfield regarding insurance certifications for county townships.
•Studied an administrative order from the 25th Circuit Court.
•Heard Assessor Debbie James regarding online filing for personal property assessments and plat books.
•Discussed with Chief Deputy Rowdy Douglas a contract for inmate medical care with Texas County Memorial Hospital. It also heard from Sheriff Scott Lindsey on several matters. The next day, according to recently released minutes, the commission met with Lindsey and voted to keep the jail’s service with Advanced Correctional Health, but will continue to work with the county-owned hospital for medical services in the future.
•Approved a request by the collector-treasurer to waive interest and penalties for 2018 personal property.
•Heard from Jeff Malam of Pierce Township concerning a bridge.
•Heard from Jackie Smith, Texas County Health Department administrator, and Robbie Smith, City of Houston fire chief, regarding the distribution of COVID-19 relief funds and cases in the county.
