Members of the Texas County Commission met June 16-17, according to minutes it released.
Commissioners:
•Visited with the sheriff to determine any needs or concerns with a contract for professional services from Texas County Memorial Hospital.
•Will contact an applicant for a maintenance supervisor position.
•Discussed concerns from across the county about types of property being sold by way of contract for deed. Any concerns will be referred to the county health department if it deals with sanitation issues.
•Held a working lunch meeting with other elected officials to discuss changes to the employee handbook.
•Reviewed and acknowledged a request to transfer Peggy Seyler from the county clerk’s office to the assessor’s office effective June 16. The clerk’s office is to pay out any unused comp time and vacation time except 80 hours that will be transferred to the assessor’s budget.
•Reviewed and acknowledged a request to transfer Marjorie Stroup from the county clerk’s office to the county collector/treasurer’s office effective June 30. Comp time will be paid out through the county clerk’s budget.
•Studied an update from recorder Lindsay Koch concerning progress on an imaging project.
•Visited with Robbie Smith, Houston fire chief, and Bill Karatzas, emergency management director for Texas County, concerning American Rescue Program funds available as well as position of Local Emergency Planning Committee.
•Reviewed and signed an invoice for Great Rivers Engineering related to the Evans Road bridge totaling $1,289.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.