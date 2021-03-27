Members of the Texas County Commission met on March 17-18.
Commissioners:
•Heard from Sheriff Scott Lindsey that Amanda Todd has been hired as a full-time jailer effective March 12. A workman’s compensation will be filed for an injury sustained by a deputy while in a pursuit. Members signed the title for a patrol car purchased from the City of Cabool. Meyer Electric Co. was awarded a bid for a battery back-up system at the Texas County Jail.
•Heard from Alquin Auala of the Missouri Department of Transportation concerning signage available for seat belt usage reminders and from Al Estep about a drainage issue on his road.
•Learned that a window in the clerk’s office is leaking after repairs were made. The contractor will be called.
•Heard from Stacy Burks, executive director for the American Red Cross of Southern Missouri, and contact information was exchanged.
