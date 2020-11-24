Members of the Texas County Commission transacted business at a Nov. 12-13 meeting at the Texas County Administration Center.
Commissioners:
•Heard from Jeff Malam, Pierce Township, regarding Sarah Buckner’s resignation as treasurer. The township recommended Monty Williamson to replace her, and the commissioner approved it.
•Reviewed correspondence from the Department of Public Safety’s division of fire safety related to elevators and their inspection.
•Learned from Ron Jones, curator, that the Texas County Historical and Military Museum will be open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Thursdays. It is situated on Grand Avenue next to Evans Funeral Home.
•Met with Sheriff Scott Lindsey to discuss an invoice.
•Reviewed correspondence from BKD, a Springfield-based accounting firm, related to the CARES Act.
•Met with Lee Smith, maintenance supervisor, and several vendors related to completion of an air improvement system. It also held discussions on CARES Act funding with Dr. Allen Moss, Houston superintendent; Rick Otwell, Gentry Youth Residential Center at Cabool; and Pastor David Carroll, Mt. Pisgah Church, Cabool.
•Hired Portia Kayser with the St. Louis law firm of Fisher, Patterson, Sayler and Smith, to represent its interest in a federal lawsuit filed by Norma and Arthur Rogers and William Hale against Associate Circuit Judge Doug Gaston and several jail employees associated with alleged mistreatment in the jail. Named as defendants are employees at the time – Glenda Campbell, Bobby Duncan, James Reeves, James Sigman, Jennifer Tomaszeski, Pam Tripp and Sharon Vaughn.
