Commencement ceremonies for the Raymondville School eighth grade class are 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 11.

Harlie Buchanan is the valedictorian. Lillie Pursifull is the salutatorian.

Here are those graduating:

Harlie Buchanan, Zachary Burch, Clara Dodd, Kayleigh Doughty, Alexis Elledge, Robbie Garrison, Abilena Gunter, Natalie McGaughey, Alex Meyer, Lillie Pursifull, Layne Seago, Gabe Storrie, Joey Strahle, Carley VanHorn, Nicholas Warren and Clarissa Weeks.

 

