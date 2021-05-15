Commencement exercises for the Plato High School class of 2021 are 7 p.m. Friday, May 21, at the high school gymnasium.
The valedictorian is Wayne Lange and the salutatorian is Hanna Cannon.
Here are the graduates:
Class officers: Hanna Cannon, president; Lane Cotrel, vice president; Danielle Casey, secretary; Katlyn O’Neill, treasurer; Faith Littlejohn and Nakenzy Watson, class representative.
Carson Bianchini, Mandalyn Carter, Joumee Clanton, Justin Collins, Kaylob Carral, McKayla Cox, Kaylee Eaton, Anthony Efaw, Mason Eutsler, Kaylee Fisk, Gunner Fletcher, Alyssa Hammock, Tabitha Hill, Blake Hillhouse, Justin Holt, Skyler Krampe Branch, Wayne Lange, William Lear.
Zachary Lebo, Dakota Maggard, Christopher Patterson, Jason Robling, Joel Rossignol, Jonathan Ruggles, Misty Shrout, Willem Shupe, Jacob Smith, Joseph Spencer, Gabriel Sterner, Niveah Sumner, Rylee Taylor, Aaron Weber, Austin Baylor, Rae-Ann Gray and Austin Greenwood.
