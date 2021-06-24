Clifford “Shane” Jones, age 47, passed away June 23, 2021, doing what he loved, working on his farm. He was born Nov. 18, 1973, in Columbia, Mo., to Mike and Delynn (Richards) Jones.
Shane grew up in the Solo area and graduated from Houston High School in 1992. He married Rita Asbridge May 15, 1993, and to this union two children were born, Wyatt and Whitney. He was saved and baptized at a young age.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Delynn Jones; baby sister, Kristie Jones; grandparents, Everett and Dorothy Jones; and father-in-law, Jim Asbridge.
Shane is survived by his wife of 28 years, Rita of the home in Summersville, Mo.; a son, Wyatt (Vanessa) Jones of Birch Tree, Mo.; daughter, Whitney Jones of Summersville, Mo.; two grandchildren, Everett and Amelia Jones; his father, Mike Jones of Solo, Mo.; three brothers, Michael (Patty) Jones of Simmons, Mo., Clinton (Jamie) Jones of Solo, Mo., and Tray (Amanda) Jones of Clever, Mo.; two sisters, Mandy Jones (Greg) of Ozark, Mo., and Erika Jones of Solo, Mo.; mother-in-law, Carmalee Asbridge; and brother-in-law, Jesse (Janet) Asbridge.
Shane drove a truck for Eagle Ridge trucking, was a Police Chief for Summersville for a year, and was a deputy for Texas County for four years, which he took great pride in.
He loved his family, especially his grandkids, and working on his farm. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
The family will host a Celebration of his Life at 3 p.m. Friday June 25, 2021, at the Jones Family Farm. Arrangement are under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Online condolences may be made at www.evansfh.com.
