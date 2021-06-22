Those filing a lawsuit concerning the outcome of an April fire district election didn’t follow proper procedures to challenge it, an attorney for the county clerk alleges in Texas County Circuit Court documents.
Parke Stevens Jr., the county counselor for County Clerk Laura Crowley, challenged the processes used in contesting the election. The lawsuit was filed by Carl Watson and Willie Adey, members of the Houston Rural Fire Association, which was attempting to convert from a membership organization to one supported by a 30-cent per $100 assessed valuation due to lagging dues. There were questions about voters receiving the right ballot and the vote total. Some provisional ballots were also cast because individuals didn’t have a ballot with the fire issue. When the final vote was certified by the county clerk on the following Friday after the election, it showed it lost 277-273. An unofficial total earlier included more votes.
A recount of the votes can occur because of the closeness of the election — less than 1 percent, according to state statute.
In the motion to dismiss, Stevens alleged the plaintiffs failed to follow statutory requirements to contest an election on several procedural points, including timely serving Crowley with paperwork. He alleges the error can’t be remedied because the deadline to file a challenge was May 9.
The matter is before the court of Circuit Judge Bill Hickle.
