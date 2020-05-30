Mineral Area College has announced a schedule for classes that will be offered at the Piney River Technical Center in Houston.

Julie Sheets, dean of students, said summer classes are online and financial assistance is available to those who qualify. The first step for students is to complete an application.

Admissions personnel are available to assist with information. Denise Sebasian is the director of admissions and financial aid. She can be reached at denise@mineralarea.edu or 573-518-2249.

Classes set to begin Aug. 24 are: Introduction to criminal justice, public speaking, regional world geography, pre-calc: algebraic reasoning, American political systems and introduction to cultural anthropology. American History 1 will be available Oct. 19.

For information, contact Sheets at 573-518-2262.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments