Mineral Area College has announced a schedule for classes that will be offered at the Piney River Technical Center in Houston.
Julie Sheets, dean of students, said summer classes are online and financial assistance is available to those who qualify. The first step for students is to complete an application.
Admissions personnel are available to assist with information. Denise Sebasian is the director of admissions and financial aid. She can be reached at denise@mineralarea.edu or 573-518-2249.
Classes set to begin Aug. 24 are: Introduction to criminal justice, public speaking, regional world geography, pre-calc: algebraic reasoning, American political systems and introduction to cultural anthropology. American History 1 will be available Oct. 19.
For information, contact Sheets at 573-518-2262.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.