The newest addition to the City of Houston Fire Department’s fleet arrived last week: A 2020 Pierce Saber pumper truck.
The brand new vehicle was purchased from MacQueen Emergency (in Eureka, Mo.) for a total price of $580,000, with $435,000 coming from a U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development grant and $145,000 from the one-cent sales tax approved by voters last year that benefits the city police, fire and parks and recreation departments.
“This new truck will enhance the abilities of the fire department while providing service to the community for the next 15 to 20 years,” said Houston City Administrator Scott Avery. “The citizens approving the sales tax that has allowed the city to put together the matching funds for the truck is why it is happening so quickly.”
“It’s a very impressive piece of apparatus that is well thought out and well built,” said Houston Fire Chief Robbie Smith.
The truck was constructed for a department in South Carolina, but that department was unable to take delivery on it earlier this year due to a drastic drop in tax revenue caused by the nationwide shutdown in response to COVID-19.
Its availability to Houston was a matter of great timing for the city, Smith said.
“It was a bad situation for them,” he said, “but it couldn’t have happened at a better time for us. This is a huge step forward in bettering our department.”
The truck is equipped with a 30-gallon Husky 3 Foam System and a 750-gallon water tank, and it has the ability to disperse 1,500 gallons per minute when connected to a hydrant or other source. Smith, assistant chief Jon Cook and other city personnel involved in the truck acquisition project had it outfitted with several aftermarket add-ons, including an extendable light bar that emits a whopping 130,000 lumens of artificial light and has the ability to light up a scene in one direction or multiple directions.
“You really can’t look at it without getting a headache,” Smith said.
The new vehicle will remain within city limits, Smith said, and be used as the “first out” truck for calls inside the city. The Houston FD’s existing 2008 Pierce Saber pumper will be the second-out truck in city limits and be utilized for mutual aid responses in Raymondville or other nearby communities. The department’s 2006 Pierce Quantum ladder truck will continue to be deployed when needed.
“The new truck will be ready to serve city residents at all times,” Smith said. “This is going to work out great for our personnel and for the citizens.”
The truck features close to 500 square feet of storage space, as opposed to about half of that on the department’s other trucks. Its hose bay on top is covered with metal lids strong enough to walk on, and it has a spacious cab with seating for six firefighters. It also has a 6-killowatt hydraulic generator onboard and numerous electrical outlets to plug in gear on scene.
“We’ve never had that before,” Smith said. “Now instead of having a gas generator, it’s the flip of a switch and it engages even before we get out of the truck. And our personnel won’t be as crammed in as they are in our other trucks.”
MacQueen has a mobile service unit, which means faster turn-around time if the new truck should ever need repair. Smith and the Houston FD have worked closely with MacQueen on annual pump testing and other matters, and a favorable relationship has developed over the years.
“For the past several years, the same people have been there,” Smith said, “and that relationship continues to build – and that’s vital. The most important thing is probably the service they provide after the sale. You know you can call them any time of day or night and these guys are going to help you with top-notch service.
“We hope to keep working with them for many years to come.”
Smith said the new truck will officially enter service later this year, after a couple more pieces of gear have been installed on it and department personnel have adequately trained with it.
“The work of the entire staff to make this fire truck a reality cannot be overstated,” Avery said. “This has truly involved all of the city staff in one way or another, especially the fire department and administration coming together to be awarded the grant from USDA.”
