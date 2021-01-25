Members of the Houston City Council last week approved an application seeking grant funds under the Transportation Alternative Program. If approved, the work would complete the Brushy Creek leg of the village trail by building a bridge and renovating trails damaged by a 2017 flood. It also would allow for a new segment to connect with the Village Trail in front of the Texas County Justice Center on Grand Avenue.
After rounds of discussions over several weeks, it also okayed a financial reserve policy that sets targets for city coffers and regular reporting to council members.
CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
Members authorized the purchase of several capital expenditures that were included in the 2021 budget approved at year’s end.
They are:
•A Ditch Witch with capabilities to avoid cutting wires and pipe when doing underground excavation work. The cost is $85,959.
•Inflatable shoring apparatus that protect workers while digging trenches. The cost is $8,935 with the city’s insurance carrier, MIRMA, picking up $6,901 of that amount.
•A 2021 Polaris UTV at a cost of $13,486 that will be used to aid in pulling decontamination equipment using to sanitize such items as playground equipment.
•Snow plow equipment at a cost of $46,480 as part of plan to equip a recently purchased truck.
•Authorized $52,257 for necessary equipment needed for the city’s fiber-to-the-home internet service. If all goes as planned, the first phase — which includes an area along Oak Hill Drive and the downtown — could be activated in March. Initially some test sites will be established. Once operational, it is estimated as many as 12 customers could be added per day.
CITY PURCHASING ASPHALT EQUIPMENT
Members also awarded a $95,500 bid to purchase asphalt equipment for its road maintenance department. It was one of three bids received and was under the budgeted amount.
For the first time, City Administrator Scott Avery said the city would be able to maintain roads rather that contract for asphalt work. Under the plan outlined by Avery, the city will use a cold planer to remove old asphalt, fix the base and then use the asphalt equipment. That will result in reducing long runs done as part of the annual asphalt overlay program.
No asphalt overlay will be done in the city this year, and about $70,000 will be transferred to a fund to do work in 2022.
The new equipment purchase also includes training.
ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT
In his administrator’s report, Avery reported:
•A study for possible airport improvement projects is underway. That might include upgrade the lighting system and constructing additional hangars.
•Progress at a structure at the Houston Municipal Swimming Pool that includes a bath house, as well as community gathering and office space.
•The city’s street department was activated for a recent snow storm and performed admirably.
TRANSPARENT GOVERNING, AVERY SAYS
Avery voiced irritation with some in the community who he said are spreading incorrect information about the city’s finances and projects. Avery, who began as administrator in the fall of 2019, said a fiber-to-the-home internet project is not over budget, spending on capital expenditures is making critical improvements for the city and helping its workforce and he didn’t appreciate the incorrect communication. He noted any spending done by the city is approved by the governing authority of the city, its council.
“There are no secrets,” he said.
Avery reported there was total transparency in the conduct of the city’s business — which he characterized as among the best in the state — and he was open to visiting with anyone who had questions. He recently began organizing gatherings at public venues to ask any questions of the administrator.
The council adjourned into a closed session.
