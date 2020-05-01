The City of Houston will open bids May 10 for repairs related to a spring 2017 flood that caused damage in Emmett Kelly Park and along Brushy Creek near the city’s wastewater treatment area.
The effort will be paid partially by a FEMA grant obtained by the city.
The work calls for bank stabilization in Emmett Kelly Park. Specifications call for construction of gabion baskets, as well as the addition of a rock and erosion-control blankets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.