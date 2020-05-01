FLOODING

Waters from Brushy Creek flow over Walnut Street in Houston during April 2017 flooding.

The City of Houston will open bids May 10 for repairs related to a spring 2017 flood that caused damage in Emmett Kelly Park and along Brushy Creek near the city’s wastewater treatment area.

The effort will be paid partially by a FEMA grant obtained by the city.

The work calls for bank stabilization in Emmett Kelly Park. Specifications call for construction of gabion baskets, as well as the addition of a rock and erosion-control blankets.

