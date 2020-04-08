The City of Houston has announced streets targeted for an asphalt overlay program.

They are:

•Bryan Street from Highway 17 to Ozark Street.

•Ozark Street from Bryan Street to Hamrick Avenue.

•Grand Avenue from Walnut Street to the city limits.

•Sycamore Street and Second Street, Grand Avenue to Spruce Street.

•A gravel road off of Oak Hill Drive (near Florence Street).

•Any remaining funds will be used to do parts of Cleveland Road.

Funds for the work come from a quarter-cent sales tax.

