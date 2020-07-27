The City of Houston’s swimming pool at Westside Park on King Street is set to be open to the public beginning this Saturday (Aug. 1).
The city will host ribbon cutting at the expanded, improved facility at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. City Administrator Scott Avery said kids will likely jump into the pool at the moment the ribbon is cut.
Until school starts, the pool will be open noon to 5 p.m. daily, except Tuesday, when it will be closed. The pool will be open on weekends after school begins.
The facility is available for private parties from 6 to 8 every night, including Tuesday.
For information, call 417-967-3348.
