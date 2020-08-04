Houston pool

Kids enjoy splashing around last Saturday at the City of Houston swimming pool.

 PAYTON GUNTER | HOUSTON HERALD

Now that a $1.2 million refurbishing and expansion project is complete, the City of Houston's swimming pool at Westside Park on King Street opened to the public beginning last Saturday (Aug. 1).

The city hosted an event to kick off the pool's new era, with members of city government in attendance.

Until school starts, the pool will be open noon to 5 p.m. daily, except Tuesday, when it will be closed. The pool will be open on weekends after school begins.

The facility is available for private parties from 6 to 8 every night, including Tuesday.

For information, call Houston City Hall 417-967-3348.

Pool is open

By simultaneously jumping in, a group of kids kicks off the new era at the City of Houston's swimming pool at Westside Park during a ceremony last Saturday.
Aqua Climb

Kids ascend the "Aqua Climb" rock wall simulator at the Houston city pool.
Slam dunk

A boy flies through the air to slam home a basket last Saturday at the Houston swimming pool.

