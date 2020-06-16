Members of the Houston City Council handled several matters during a meeting on Monday.
The council:
—Approved seeking bids for roof replacement at seven locations following a March 27 hail storm. Pricing as a package and individually will be sought. Avery reported a successful challenge to an earlier denial from the city’s insurance carrier that will result in work at city hall and Piney River Technical Center, which have rubberized roofs.
—Received an update after equipment failure at three of eight sewer substations early last week. One on the west edge of Houston off Hawthorn was restored with inventory equipment. Bids will be sought not to exceed $14,843 at Plainview Drive after a malfunctioning pump and worn piping caused issues. A Wyn Drive location was repaired. The monies for the repairs come from a restricted fund already in place for maintenance. The sewer department will complete a review of the existing equipment and develop a maintenance plan, Avery reported.
—Heard that an inspection of the city’s sewer system has uncovered a major structural problem in a line near Brushy Creek, which is prone to flooding. It is estimated that the issue is a major contributor to infiltration of water into the city’s wastewater treatment plant — Maybe as much as 30-40 percent. Repair estimates are being sought from Visu-Sewer, the contractor, and will likely include application of a plastic sealant material in the line that requires no excavation. The council approved the repairs, asked for frequent updates and that Mayor Willy Walker monitor the project. Pricing was expected as early as Wednesday. Funds would come from a restricted account earmarked for such repairs.
—Approved the purchase of a mower for the cemetery department and another for the parks department. Avery said the purchases would greatly improve efficiency by cutting labor times. Both were bought at Agri-Enterprises in Licking at a cost of $32,970. The largest of the two — with an estimated cut of 104 inches — will be used for ballfields, at Emmett Kelly Park and Houston Municipal Golf Course.
—Heard from parks director Stetson Evetts that a weekend tournament at the golf course cleared more than $4,000.
—Heard that a municipal swimming pool construction project is slated for completion by the end of July.
—Adjourned into closed session, and approved hiring an IT position for the city in connection with its broadband project.
