Houston’s new fiber-to-the-home internet system will be showcased at an event next Wednesday at the Houston Storm Shelter, where equipment is located.
The event is at 3:30 p.m. at the building at 191 N. First Street.
Once live, the system will provide up to one gigabyte of speed — both uploading and downloading — for homes and businesses in the community, said City Administrator Scott Avery.
At the event, the system will be discussed and demonstrations given of the speeds reached when logged into the platform.
“The city looks forward to being the first completely municipal owned fiber system to come online in the state of Missouri in quite some time,” said Avery. “The ability to provide educational and employment opportunities to the residents and visitors to our community is not only an honor but very exciting for the board of aldermen and the staff at the city.”
Persons wanting additional information about the event or have questions about the system, can call Avery at 417-260-1733 or email at cityadministrator@houstonmo.org.
