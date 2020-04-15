The City of Houston announced Wednesday that recycling will resume on Monday, April 20.
The city service took a pause earlier earlier amid the threat of coronavirus and the location that took the items closed.
The program accepts steel food cans, aluminum cans, paper, #1 and #2 plastic, but no glass.
