The City of Houston announced Wednesday that recycling will resume on Monday, April 20. 

The city service took a pause earlier earlier amid the threat of coronavirus and the location that took the items closed. 

The program accepts steel food cans, aluminum cans, paper, #1 and #2 plastic, but no glass. 

