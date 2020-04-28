The City of Houston will conduct a webinar Thursday to guide small businesses through the economic trials of the worldwide pandemic.
Rob Harrington, economic development director, will highlight the federal CARES Act and multiple programs that are included with the congressional-led measure. The event begins at 2 p.m.
Among the topics:
•The Economic Injury Disaster Loan.
•Payroll Protection Plan.
•Unemployment programs.
Here is the log-in information:
https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/968532173
You can also dial in using your phone.
United States: +1 (571) 317-3122
Access Code: 968-532-173
New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when the meeting starts:
