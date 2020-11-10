SALES TAX REPORT

Revenue from a one-cent sales tax collected in the City of Houston was up during the last monthly distribution.

Funds generated by a one-cent sales tax in Houston were up about 11.8 percent for the month compared to same period in 2019, the Missouri Department of Revenue reported

The total was $53,803, up about 11.8 percent.

For the month, a one-cent sales tax for parks, police and fire departments totaled $53,277.

Oddly, the Missouri Department showed two quarter-cent sales taxes for transportation and capital improvements as being down about 5.9 percent on each. Both remain up for the year by about 7.6 percent.

