Funds generated by a one-cent sales tax in Houston were up about 11.8 percent for the month compared to same period in 2019, the Missouri Department of Revenue reported
The total was $53,803, up about 11.8 percent.
For the month, a one-cent sales tax for parks, police and fire departments totaled $53,277.
Oddly, the Missouri Department showed two quarter-cent sales taxes for transportation and capital improvements as being down about 5.9 percent on each. Both remain up for the year by about 7.6 percent.
