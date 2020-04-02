After being closed since the big hail storm hit the area last Friday evening, Houston Municipal Golf Course reopens this afternoon (April 2).
City of Houston Parks and Recreation Department director Stetson Evetts said damaged greens have been aerated and sanded and the course is ready for play.
The phone number at Houston Municipal Golf Course is 417-967-0791.
