For the first time ever, the City of Houston Fire Department has its own rescue equipment.
Using funds from the sales tax approved by voters last year, the city recently acquired multiple state-of-the-art tools from MacQueen Emergency (in Eureka, Mo.). Included are a cutter, a spreader (also known as “jaws of life”) and a telescoping ram, as well as ram supports, battery chargers and spare batteries. Made in America by Holmatro USA (of Glen Burnie, Md.), the gear is primarily designed to extract victims from vehicles involved in serious crashes, but is also usable in other circumstances, like collapsed buildings.
“This is another big step forward for this department,” said City of Houston Fire Chief Robbie Smith. “This equipment is impressive, and having it greatly improves our ability to serve citizens – not only of the city, but those who are visiting or even just passing through.”
The equipment runs on rechargeable lithium ion batteries rather than liquid fuel and each of the units can be used under water. Smith said the total price was about $40,000.
Back in the 2000s, county-owned rescue equipment was housed at the city fire station for several years. That gear was eventually transferred to the Houston Rural Fire Department when it launched a rescue unit several years ago.
The new tools are lighter than the fuel-driven versions, which makes them more versatile and user-friendly. The equipment – including the battery chargers – will soon be mounted in storage bins on board the city’s new Pierce Saber fire engine (also recently acquired from MacQueen via the tax and a USDA grant).
Smith said the department is working on purchasing large high-pressure air bags designed to lift heavy objects off of victims or other objects. For the time being, the spreader can also be used as a lifting tool.
“All of this shows the citizens that we’re moving forward and doing exactly what we told them we would do when they approved the tax,” Smith said.
Smith can be reached by email at rsmith@houstonmo.org.
