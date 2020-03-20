Members of the Houston City Council received updates on several projects at its regular meeting Monday and authorized bids on other plans.
City Administrator Scott Avery updated the six-member council on several planned infrastructure projects:
•A firm is expected to begin in late May using video equipment to determine problems in the city’s sewer line system. The goal is to reduce infiltration to the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
•A company is expected to begin an inspection and mapping program for the city’s electrical poles the first week in April. Some poles will be treated to extend the lifespan. Weather permitting, the work is expected to take about two weeks.
•On-site work has been done for a municipal-owned fiber to the home internet system. A consultant is working on determining the main fiber locations. The city will begin examining staffing required. A late summer launch is planned.
•The city is finalizing a deal to purchase 18 golf carts for a yearly payment on $10,967 for six years.
•New software for the parks and recreation department will help manage the various city leagues, including online registration, scheduling and operational functions of the Houston Municipal Golf course off Highway B. A launch is expected soon.
In other matters, members:
•Heard some color selections have been completed for the Houston Municipal Swimming Pool that is under construction at West Side Park. It is hoped completion could come in late July. The city is working with a Kansas City firm on financing.
•Approving hiring Navigate Building Solutions, a St. Louis firm, to develop five to seven bid packages for a bath house at the Houston Municipal Swimming Pool. An earlier bid session saw the sole bid at more than $1 million.
•The company also was engaged to develop plans for a sidewalk grant project that includes King Street behind Houston Elementary School and section of U.S. 63 near First Street to West Highway 17. The city plans to do the work in-house.
•Will seek a leaf vacuum under a program offered by the South Central Waste Management District.
•Heard that an $18,500 2015 Ford F-250 was added for a new city maintenance worker.
•Adjourned into a closed session.
