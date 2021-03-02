Members of the Houston City Council received updates Monday on several ongoing projects under way, including installation of a fiber-to-the-home internet system, an examination of sewer lines and a system to automatically read utility meters.
City Administrator Scott Avery reported that a contractor will soon begin work on the first leg of the internet system that includes a small area along Oak Hill Drive and around the downtown business district. The firm has five weeks to complete the work that will mark a significant first step to deploy the high-speed internet system.
Avery also outlined the work of other vendors that are key to making the system operational. The city is working to determine timelines for that work.
The council also is expected to examine bids for a used van to be used for installations that might already including shelving. It also approved software that will allow the city to manage a variety of tasks to operate the system.
In other matters, members:
•Heard progress on an automatic meter reading system. The first phase is in and around Oak Hill Drive. Avery reported 114 electric meters, 65 water meters and other required infrastructure in place. Ultimately, readings will feed into city hall for billing through the internet system, and it will allow customers to monitor their usage.
•Learned that by March 17, the city should have a list of items to be done at a new bath house at the municipal swimming pool, which is slated to open Memorial Day weekend. The $647,000 project is under contract to Cahill’s Construction Co. of Rolla and Salem.
•A pre-construction conference will soon occur for sidewalk work planned along U.S. 63 and King Street west of Houston Elementary School.
•Reviewing new property zoning designation maps following work by the Houston Planning and Zoning Commission. Members will continue to study them. Unless changes are made, a review and passage of a first reading of an ordinance is expected on April 5 by the council.
•Heard that spring cleanup days are set for April 5-8.
•Progress is reported on receiving funding for new runway lights for the Houston Memorial Airport from the aviation unit of MoDOT.
•Reviewed video of work previously done on sewer lines to curb the amount of water entering through defects. Phase one of the effort is done, and another step could start as early as late this month or early April. Nine of 14 troublespots have been fixed. Earlier, a firm added a lining in some pipe.
The move was undertaken to reduce volume received at the wastewater treatment plant. Early reports show progress.
•Approved correcting a pay issue for the police department through faulty inputs in a spreadsheet. A planned raise was implemented and backpay to Jan. 1 authorized.
•Adjourned into a closed session.
