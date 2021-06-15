Members of the Houston City Council received a report on its routine audit last week conducted annually by a Springfield firm.
Rebecca Baker of KPM CPAs and Advisors told council members that the firm was offering a clean opinion following a review of city’s financial activities for the year ending Dec. 31, 2020.
A city-wide financial analysis shows the city’s net position increased about $405,760. Liabilities increased by about $1.2 million due to a lease to finance construction of a new pool house.
Providing the chunk of revenue for the city are four sales taxes collected by merchants. In 2020, collections totaled about $1.79 million. The combined fund balances totaled about $2.77 million at year’s end. In 2020, the city captured about $799,000 in grants — the largest was $250,000 at the Houston Municipal Swimming Pool and a $420,000 USDA grant for a new fire truck.
The audit gives three recommendations:
•Reviewing any lease arrangements to meet a new accounting standard related to them. It goes into effect in the year ending Dec. 31, 2022.
•Evaluating its cybersecurity to evaluate risk and taking steps to ensure the safety of its systems. It suggested identifying critical information systems, training employees to identify threats coming from emails and other means, and adopting internal communication rather than email.
•Viewing its internal control procedures to determine if any changes are necessary to protect city assets. Like small communities, Houston is hampered by a small staff on segregation of duties.
•Continue to investigate lines for leaks, undocumented city usage and the possibility of water service provided to customers who are not billed. The audit shows the water loss percentage at 64 percent for the year and has steadily increased the last five years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.