ROAD WORK

City residents are urged to avoid areas where asphalt work is underway.

 FILE PHOTO

The City of Houston's annual asphalt program began Tuesday, and it is asking motorists not to travel on roads that are covered in oil in preparation for an overlay.

First on the list are a portion of Cleveland Road and Bryan Street. 

