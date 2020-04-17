COUNCIL MEETS

HOUSTON CITY HALL

Members of the Houston City Council will meet Monday online for its regular meeting. 

Citizens can attend the meeting virtually due to the current orders that limit 10 gathering,

Here's the information required: 

Mon, Apr 20, 2020 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM (CDT)

Join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/907976117

You can also dial in using your phone.

United States: +1 (646) 749-3122

Access Code: 907-976-117

