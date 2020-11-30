The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:
•Lane D. Hite, 19, of 7288 CR 3080 in Mountain View, was issued citations for driving while intoxicated, minor in possession of alcohol and operating a vehicle with expired license plates after a traffic stop on Highway 17 at about 1:45 a.m. Nov. 18.
An officer made the stop after observing a Chevrolet sedan traveling with no operable tail lights. After making contact with the driver, Hite, the officer smelled alcohol and field sobriety tests were conducted.
The officer also observed several empty beer cans on the floor of the car. Hite was taken to jail.
•Felicia D. Batchelor, 34, of 15316 Boiling Springs Road at Licking, was issued citations for driving with a suspended license and failure to register a motor vehicle after a traffic stop on Brushy Creek Road at about 1 a.m. Nov. 29.
An officer made the stop after observing a silver Ford Escape traveling with expired plates.
•Kylea J. Lane, 21, of 1247 Ozark St. in Houston, was arrested Nov. 28 for having an active Houston municipal warrant for failure to appear on a charge of allowing an animal to run at large.
An officer made the arrest while investigating another incident at Lane’s residence. She was taken to jail.
