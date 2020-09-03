Holy Cross Lutheran Church recently held a collection for Promise Road, a sober living facility for women, which is in Houston.
Items collected were personal care articles and cleaning supplies.
April Polm, manager, Promise Road, accepted the items from Laine Jeep of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Houston.
For more information on Holy Cross Lutheran Church, visit its website at www.holycrosshoustonmo.org. For information on Promise Road, e-mail promiseroadsl@gmail.com or call Polm at 417-217-3024.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.