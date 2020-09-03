DONATION

April Polm, left, with Laine Jeep of Holy Cross Lutheran Church.

 Submitted photo

Holy Cross Lutheran Church recently held a collection for Promise Road, a sober living facility for women, which is in Houston.

Items collected were personal care articles and cleaning supplies.

April Polm, manager, Promise Road, accepted the items from Laine Jeep of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Houston.

For more information on Holy Cross Lutheran Church, visit its website at www.holycrosshoustonmo.org. For information on Promise Road, e-mail promiseroadsl@gmail.com or call Polm at 417-217-3024.

