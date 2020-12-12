CHRISTMAS PARADE

City of Houston Fire Department Chief Robbie Smith smiles as he drives the agency's vintage fire engine during last year's Christmas parade in Houston.

The annual Christmas Parade hosted by the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce is set for 6 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 12) on Grand Avenue downtown.

The parade lineup begins at 5:15 p.m. in the Houston High School parking lot and judging occurs at 5:45 p.m.

Cash prizes will be awarded to floats in both religious and non-religious categories, including $25 for first-place, $15 for second and $10 for third.

Entry forms for people wishing to have their floats judged are available at the chamber headquarters in the Houston Visitors Center (at U.S. 63 and Walnut Street) or at the chamber’s Facebook page.

Co-grand marshals are long-time Houston Schools educators Roger and Peggy Holder.

For more information, call chamber director Angie Quinlan at 417-967-2220

